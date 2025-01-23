Celebrating the Legacy of Netaji: Parakram Diwas 2025 Commemorations

President Droupadi Murmu honored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary with floral tributes at Rashtrapati Bhavan, commemorating the day designated as Parakram Diwas. The event highlighted the enduring legacy of Bose, a key figure in India's freedom struggle, revered for his indomitable courage and determination.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reflecting on Bose's remarkable legacy, characterized him as a symbol of courage, determination, and fearlessness. Shah's tribute on social media emphasized Bose's significant role in India's fight for independence through the Azad Hind Fauj, showcasing his life as a beacon of patriotism and sacrifice.

A grand celebration is planned for Parakram Diwas 2025 at Barabati Fort, Cuttack. This three-day event will be inaugurated by Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and will feature cultural performances, exhibitions, and a video message from the Prime Minister, celebrating Netaji's impact on the nation's history.

