Celebrating the Legacy of Netaji: Parakram Diwas 2025 Commemorations

President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid their respects to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary. Parakram Diwas 2025 celebrations in Cuttack will feature an elaborate program including exhibitions, cultural performances, and a tribute from Prime Minister via video message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:48 IST
President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu honored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary with floral tributes at Rashtrapati Bhavan, commemorating the day designated as Parakram Diwas. The event highlighted the enduring legacy of Bose, a key figure in India's freedom struggle, revered for his indomitable courage and determination.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reflecting on Bose's remarkable legacy, characterized him as a symbol of courage, determination, and fearlessness. Shah's tribute on social media emphasized Bose's significant role in India's fight for independence through the Azad Hind Fauj, showcasing his life as a beacon of patriotism and sacrifice.

A grand celebration is planned for Parakram Diwas 2025 at Barabati Fort, Cuttack. This three-day event will be inaugurated by Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and will feature cultural performances, exhibitions, and a video message from the Prime Minister, celebrating Netaji's impact on the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

