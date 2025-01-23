Controversial Detention: Amritpal Singh Fights for Parliamentary Rights

Amritpal Singh, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab, currently incarcerated under the National Security Act (NSA) in Dibrugarh jail, Assam, has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Singh seeks permission to attend parliamentary sessions and participate in Republic Day celebrations scheduled for January 26.

The MP's petition argues that his extended absence is effectively disenfranchising his 19 lakh constituents. Singh claims his detention, repeatedly extended since a March 2023 order by Amritsar's Deputy Magistrate, is politically driven and aims to quell his growing influence. In March 2024, a new detention order cited social media activity and unauthorized items as grounds, which Singh describes as feeble and unconstitutional.

Amritpal Singh contends the continued detention infringes on his constitutional rights and those of his constituency. He is requesting interim release and swift court action on the matter. Meanwhile, his father, Tarsem Singh, criticized the addition of the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA), labeling it a conspiracy to prevent their political endeavors. Faridkot Police Superintendent confirmed the UAPA charge, intensifying the legal complexities around Singh's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)