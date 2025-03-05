Sandeep Dikshit Calls CBI's Bofors Inquiry 'Politically Motivated'
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticizes the CBI's attempt to revisit the Bofors bribery scandal by seeking U.S. information, labeling it a political maneuver. Dikshit referenced the 2004 Supreme Court ruling that exonerated Rajiv Gandhi. He also targeted AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of indulging in a lavish lifestyle.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader, Sandeep Dikshit, has openly criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for requesting additional information from the United States concerning the 1980s Bofors scandal, describing the action as having political underpinnings. Dikshit highlighted a 2004 Supreme Court decision which cleared former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of wrongdoing in the case.
Dikshit expressed disdain for the CBI's persistence on the matter, calling it a 'treachery of justice' and asserting that dragging Gandhi's name was unwarranted. Furthermore, Dikshit made pointed critiques against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of extravagant living and ambition, suggesting that Kejriwal's once-celebrated simplicity was mere pretence.
Dikshit continued to allege that Kejriwal has grown accustomed to the privileges of power, even noting discrepancies during Kejriwal's Vipassana practice, where he allegedly maintained a large convoy. These statements underscore the tense political relations between Congress and AAP, alongside renewed focus on the Bofors matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Sparring: BJP Counters AAP's Criticism in Delhi Power Debate
Delhi Court Dismisses Sandeep Dikshit's Defamation Lawsuit Against AAP Leaders
Prez Droupadi Murmu grants sanction to ED to prosecute AAP leader and ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case: Sources.
BJP MLA Accuses AAP of Stealing from Patparganj Office
President Sanctions Prosecution of AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Money-Laundering Case