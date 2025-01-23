UAE Provides 1,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Chad in Response to Recent Floods

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the country has delivered extensive humanitarian assistance to the Republic of Chad from December 25, 2024, to January 15, 2025. This aid initiative is part of the UAE’s ongoing commitment to addressing global humanitarian needs and supporting communities affected by natural disasters. The UAE's response aims to assist families impacted by severe flooding, improve food security in the most affected areas, and provide relief to vulnerable populations in Chad.

The UAE’s humanitarian aid included the provision of 1,000 tonnes of essential supplies, including 30,000 food packages, over 20,000 blankets, and other vital necessities. These efforts have directly benefited over 150,000 people, particularly in rural and remote regions of Chad. By offering immediate relief, the UAE has played a significant role in alleviating the hardships caused by the catastrophic floods, ensuring that displaced families and individuals have access to critical resources during a time of crisis.

His Excellency Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, emphasized that this initiative highlights the strong bilateral relationship between the UAE and Chad, while reflecting the UAE’s dedication to global humanitarian efforts.

UAE’s Commitment to Humanitarian Solidarity

Ambassador Al Shamsi stated, “We are working closely with local partners to ensure the effective distribution of aid to those in need. This initiative not only embodies the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian action but also honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who set the foundation for the UAE's humanitarian vision. It is a part of our ongoing efforts to provide prompt and effective support to communities in distress, reinforcing the values of solidarity and sustainable development.”

Collaborative Efforts and Coordinated Implementation

The aid project was coordinated through the UAE Embassy in N'Djamena, Chad’s capital, in collaboration with Chad’s local authorities and relevant humanitarian organizations. The support is part of a larger strategy by the UAE to address the needs of affected populations during crises and help rebuild communities affected by disasters.

Sustainable Development Goals and Continued Support

In addition to immediate disaster relief, the UAE’s humanitarian mission aims to contribute to the broader goals of sustainable development in Chad. Through ongoing aid and support, the UAE seeks to empower communities, improve living conditions, and foster long-term resilience in regions affected by climate-related events like flooding.

This latest initiative underscores the UAE's commitment to international humanitarian efforts, aiming to improve the lives of those in need and promote a spirit of global cooperation and assistance.