Parliamentary Push for Reforms: Last Leg of Waqf Bill Discussions

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 convenes today in Delhi to gather pivotal insights for the proposed legislative changes. As the clock ticks from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM, members will deliberate with key stakeholders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, Jammu and Kashmir, in the Parliament House Annexe.

In the latter half of the day, starting at 2:00 PM, perspectives from 'Lawyers for Justice' will be considered. An additional session, slated for January 27, promises a clause-by-clause analysis of the bill, furthering the committee's efforts to finalize its report, which will be tabled in Parliament on January 31.

Despite requests from DMK's A Raja to postpone meetings due to scheduling conflicts, JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal remains resolute. Pal emphasizes the committee's dedication, having conducted 34 meetings, aiming for a law that curtails Waqf property mismanagement and corruption, supported by transparency and digitization as outlined in the 2024 bill.

