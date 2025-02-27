Omar Abdullah Condoles Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father, Farooq Abdullah, offered condolences to Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the death of his father-in-law, Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi. The statement mentioned prayers for the departed soul and strength for the family during this challenging time.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed his condolences to Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday, following the death of his father-in-law, Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi.
The National Conference (NC) revealed that both the Chief Minister and his father, NC president Farooq Abdullah, expressed their deepest sympathies to Mirwaiz and MLA Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, whose brother was the deceased.
A statement from the party emphasized the Abdullahs' prayers for peace for the soul and strength for the grieving family, highlighting that Farooq Abdullah attended the funeral and other leaders extended their heartfelt condolences.
