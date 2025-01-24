Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Sets Sights on Women's Empowerment and Liquor Ban in Sacred Cities

Ahead of a significant cabinet meeting in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav pledges to embark on a women's empowerment mission and considers a liquor ban in religious cities. The gathering aligns with Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, underscoring governance, development, and learning from historical political missteps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:04 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to launch a women's empowerment mission during the cabinet meeting in Maheshwar, scheduled for Friday. The gathering, set against the backdrop of the Narmada River, also aims to address the potential prohibition of alcohol in religious cities across the state.

The meeting commemorates the 300th birth anniversary year of Ahilyabai Holkar, exploring both social reform and governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Yadav underscored the detrimental effects of alcohol consumption, noting its destructive impact on families and its disproportionate harm to women and children.

In addition to these initiatives, Yadav criticized the Congress party, urging them to acknowledge past errors involving figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. He highlighted the need for Congress to seek public atonement as the state continues striving for equality, better governance, and an improved quality of life under Yadav's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

