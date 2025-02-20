Left Menu

Rekha Gupta's Historic Oath-Taking: A New Era for Delhi's Governance

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:02 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah,BJP National President JP Nadda and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony filled with political grandeur, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) return to leadership in the city after nearly three decades. The event was attended by prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conveyed his congratulations to the newly appointed ministers.

The ceremony was not just a formal swearing-in but a significant political event, with top leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National President JP Nadda in attendance. Their presence highlighted the importance of this political shift, as the BJP aims to deliver on promises of governance excellence for Delhi.

The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to Rekha Gupta and her cabinet, including figures like Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ashish Sood. Gupta's political ascension began from grassroots movements, showcasing her commitment to welfare initiatives, particularly those supporting marginalized communities and women. With BJP's solid victory in the recent assembly polls, Delhi awaits transformational governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

