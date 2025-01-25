Left Menu

Freedom from Chains: Zaid Pathan's Rescue from Years of Confinement

30-year-old Zaid Pathan, held in chains by his family for years due to mental illness, was rescued by NGO 'Pravesh' and local police. Found at a mosque near Khajrana police station, he was admitted to a mental hospital. Family's superstitious beliefs led to his prolonged confinement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:41 IST
Freedom from Chains: Zaid Pathan's Rescue from Years of Confinement
Chain being cut from Zaid's leg (Photo/NGO Pravesh) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man named Zaid Pathan, who has been suffering from mental illness, was rescued from years of confinement in chains. His rescue was made possible by the collaborative efforts of the NGO 'Pravesh' and the local police. The operation took place on Friday, freeing Zaid from where he had been found locked up at a mosque in front of Khajrana police station.

Despite the rescue efforts, Zaid's mother resisted the operation by gathering a crowd to protest against the police and NGO team. Once the authorities intervened, Zaid's chains were removed, and he was admitted to a mental health facility. According to the Chairman of the NGO, Rupali Jain, Zaid has been in chains for six to eight years because his mother believed he was possessed by religious forces.

Jain elaborated on the unfortunate circumstances Zaid faced, sharing that his condition deteriorated following a childhood head injury. Due to his family's superstitions, medical help was never sought, and his situation worsened over time. His mother believed that chaining him near a religious site would cure him, resulting in years of confinement under harsh conditions. Both the NGO and police managed to halt the resistance from his mother and the crowd, securing Zaid's freedom and medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025