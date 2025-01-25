Freedom from Chains: Zaid Pathan's Rescue from Years of Confinement

A 30-year-old man named Zaid Pathan, who has been suffering from mental illness, was rescued from years of confinement in chains. His rescue was made possible by the collaborative efforts of the NGO 'Pravesh' and the local police. The operation took place on Friday, freeing Zaid from where he had been found locked up at a mosque in front of Khajrana police station.

Despite the rescue efforts, Zaid's mother resisted the operation by gathering a crowd to protest against the police and NGO team. Once the authorities intervened, Zaid's chains were removed, and he was admitted to a mental health facility. According to the Chairman of the NGO, Rupali Jain, Zaid has been in chains for six to eight years because his mother believed he was possessed by religious forces.

Jain elaborated on the unfortunate circumstances Zaid faced, sharing that his condition deteriorated following a childhood head injury. Due to his family's superstitions, medical help was never sought, and his situation worsened over time. His mother believed that chaining him near a religious site would cure him, resulting in years of confinement under harsh conditions. Both the NGO and police managed to halt the resistance from his mother and the crowd, securing Zaid's freedom and medical attention.

