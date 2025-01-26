Left Menu

Celebrating Republic Day: Honoring India's Constitution and Freedom Fighters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the 76th Republic Day by paying tribute to India's Constitution and freedom fighters. Highlighting the historical significance of January 26, 1950, he praised the contributions of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar, urging citizens to uphold constitutional values.

26-01-2025
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unfurls national flag in Lucknow (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised the national flag in Lucknow on Sunday, honoring the 76th Republic Day of India. He paid tribute to the nation's Constitution and the freedom fighters who played pivotal roles in shaping modern India.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of January 26, 1950, marking it as the day India solidified its status as a sovereign democratic republic by adopting its Constitution. He acknowledged the relentless efforts of freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, BR Ambedkar, and Rajendra Prasad, whose sacrifices led to India's independence on August 15, 1947.

In his address, the Chief Minister saluted these patriots, reaffirming that India's Constitution serves as the guiding document for justice and equality among citizens. On social media platform X, Adityanath extended his Republic Day wishes, urging citizens to honor and fulfill their constitutional duties, while celebrating this milestone of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

