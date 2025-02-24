Political War of Words: Danish Ali Condemns Yogi Adityanath's Remarks
Danish Ali criticized Yogi Adityanath for his controversial remarks on opposition parties, comparing them to vultures and pigs. The comments came during a discussion on the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, prompting reactions highlighting political tensions and debate over language use in the assembly.
In a recent escalation of political rhetoric, Congress leader Danish Ali has criticized Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making derogatory remarks about opposition parties. Adityanath compared his political opponents to vultures and pigs, sparking controversy.
During a discussion about the Kumbh Mela arrangements, Adityanath suggested that critics only find negativity because they inherently look for it. This statement aimed at parties like the Samajwadi Party led to further polarization.
Danish Ali, a former MP, expressed bewilderment at Adityanath's language, believing such discourse was limited to figures like BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, known for past controversial comments in the Lok Sabha.
