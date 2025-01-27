Record-Breaking Devotion at Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Gathering of Millions

The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented influx of pilgrims, with more than 6.019 million devotees taking part in the revered ritual at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers by Monday noon, according to state officials in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and renowned spiritual figures like Baba Ram Dev, participated in the ceremonial bath. Prior to this, they engaged in discussions with sages at the event.

Prominent figures, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other political dignitaries, have also visited the Mahakumbh to partake in the sacred dip. Remarkably, attendees from conflict-torn nations Russia and Ukraine have also gathered, sending a strong message of spiritual harmony at this grand assembly.

Since its start on January 13, the Mahakumbh has drawn over 130 million people to Prayagraj, fulfilling a deep-rooted tradition in Sanatan Dharma where the confluence at Triveni Sangam is believed to purify sins and promise liberation. The event lists auspicious dates, such as January 29 for Mauni Amavasya and February 26 for Maha Shivaratri.

The Mahakumbh Mela anticipates hosting over 450 million visitors, setting a historic benchmark for India and spotlighting an extraordinary alignment of celestial phenomena propitious for spiritual reflection and devotion.

