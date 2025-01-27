Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Plea for MGNREGS Funds: Urgent Wage Arrears Address

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi to seek the release of Rs 1,635 crore wage arrears under the MGNREGS. The dues, accumulating since November 2024, impact over 1.09 crore workers registered under the scheme in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the swift release of Rs 1,635 crore owed to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The meeting took place in the national capital on Monday.

The state is awaiting arrears accumulated from November 27, 2024, affecting over 1.09 crore workers registered in the scheme. The state has consistently demonstrated leadership in MGNREGS implementation, emphasizing manpower generation, women's participation, and employment for differently-abled individuals, according to sources.

Accompanied by DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi and Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, the Tamil Nadu delegation underscored the urgency of the disbursal, highlighting the wide-ranging impact on employment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

