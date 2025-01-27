India Showcases Rich Tourism Offerings at FITUR 2025 to Strengthen Ties with Spain and Latin America

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, participated in one of the world’s leading travel fairs, FITUR 2025, held in Madrid, Spain, from 22nd to 26th January 2025. The exhibition aimed at positioning India as a premier travel destination, targeting the Spanish and Latin American markets. FITUR is recognized as a global meeting point for tourism professionals, showcasing inbound and outbound tourism opportunities in Ibero-America.

The Incredible India Pavilion was formally inaugurated on 22nd January 2025 by H.E. Shri Dinesh K. Patnaik, Ambassador of India to Spain, in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Tourism, state governments, and over 23 co-exhibitors. The states of Karnataka, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and others displayed their unique tourism products, promoting India’s diverse cultural, spiritual, and natural offerings.

Showcasing India’s Rich Heritage and Diverse Experiences

At the Incredible India Pavilion, the rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and spiritual destinations of India took center stage. The pavilion highlighted prominent attractions, including museums, wildlife sanctuaries, dance forms, and religious sites, demonstrating why India remains a top choice for travelers seeking authentic experiences. A special focus was placed on the Maha Kumbh, one of the world’s largest religious congregations, emphasizing Prayagraj as an emerging spiritual and cultural tourism destination.

Additionally, the pavilion showcased the vibrant art, architecture, and history of various regions, further underlining India's appeal as a top travel destination for international tourists.

Growing Spanish Tourist Interest in India

India continues to grow as a major destination for Spanish travelers, with Spain ranking as one of the top 20 tourist-generating markets for India. In 2023, over 70,000 Spanish tourists visited India—almost double the number from 2022—indicating a growing interest in exploring the country’s diverse offerings. The year 2026 will be celebrated as the Dual Year of Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Spain.

Chalo India Initiative to Encourage Diaspora Engagement

To further enhance India’s visibility globally, the Ministry of Tourism also launched the ‘Chalo India Initiative’, aimed at encouraging the Indian diaspora to act as ambassadors for India’s tourism. Under this initiative, Indian diaspora members can register on the Chalo India portal (www.chaloindia.gov.in), receive a unique referral code, and invite five non-Indian friends to travel to India, thus expanding the reach of Incredible India to a broader audience.

Future of India-Spain Tourism Relations

The participation of the Indian Ministry of Tourism at FITUR 2025 reflects a strategic effort to enhance bilateral tourism and cultural exchanges with Spain and Latin America. By tapping into these growing source markets, India aims to further boost tourism flows, strengthen diplomatic ties, and create sustainable, long-term tourism partnerships in the region.

As the world recovers from the pandemic, India’s diverse tourism offerings, from its spiritual heritage to modern tourist infrastructure, are positioning the country as a must-visit destination for global travelers. Through continued collaborations, such as those seen at FITUR 2025, India is set to become an even more prominent player in the global tourism industry.