EU Ministers Pave Path to Sanctions Relief in Post-Assad Syria

The European Union's foreign ministers have laid out a plan to alleviate the sanctions imposed on Syria, marking a significant shift in policy following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in December by insurgent forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized that while the bloc intends to expedite the lifting of sanctions, this action is reversible should the new Syrian authorities deviate from expected norms and policies. The sanctions encompass individual and sectoral bans, including oil exports and global financial access restrictions.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani indicated that the EU's decision is a "positive step," anticipating beneficial impacts for Syria's citizenry and sustainable development. This decision paves the way for potentially suspending restrictions in energy and transport, pending technical and legal procedures.

