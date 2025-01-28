Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Slain NCP Leader: Zeeshan Siddiqui Demands Answers

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of the murdered NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, has raised concerns over potential links between his father's death and slum rehabilitation projects. He criticized the omission of this angle in the police investigation and demanded further probe into implicated individuals.

NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Zeeshan Siddiqui, the son of the murdered Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui, has called for a comprehensive investigation into potential connections between his father's death and slum rehabilitation projects in Bandra. His assertions form part of the chargesheet filed by police this month, which Zeeshan claims ignored crucial aspects related to these projects.

In a statement to police, Zeeshan highlighted that his father was set to be nominated to the legislative council, with the oath ceremony scheduled for October 15, just days after his murder. He voiced dissatisfaction over the omission of the builder's angle from the investigation, alleging that potential key conspirators Anmol Bishnoi and Lawrence Boishnoi were not being fully scrutinized.

Zeeshan stated that on the day of the murder, Baba Siddiqui had planned a meeting concerning the redevelopment project, a crucial element he believes should be investigated. He detailed finding his father critically injured at a hospital, following a gun attack, as he made his way back after dining out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

