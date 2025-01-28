Sushui Tech Unveils Versatile Power Solutions for Critical Missions at Smart Energy Week 2025

Sushui Energy Technology is gearing up to launch its innovative stationary DMFC generator products at Smart Energy Week 2025, scheduled to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from February 19 to 21, 2025. Following its successful entry into the Japanese market in 2024, the company aims to diversify its offerings of 'Independent Power Solutions for IoT and Critical Missions' with generators ranging from 50 to 200 watts. These new products are anticipated to address the diverse needs of various sectors, including environmental monitoring, critical communication, and crisis area recovery.

The company's methanol fuel cell technology boasts robust environmental adaptability and reliability, proven effective in regions with harsh winters, such as Tibet, and in Japan's wind measurement sectors over the past year. Notably, in December 2024, the DMFC-KH-130R model was successfully installed in Ishikawa, Japan, where it provided consistent power for wind LiDAR systems over a six-month winter period. To support remote installations, Sushui Tech provides comprehensive solutions that include protection cabinets and power management systems, allowing for quick, efficient deployment.

Daniel Lou, Global Marketing Director of Sushui Tech, highlighted the significant demand in Japan for distributed emergency independent power supplies. Methanol fuel cell technology, with its easy installation and extended durability, meets these demands effectively. As interest grows in Japan, Sushui Tech remains committed to delivering high-quality, independent power solutions tailored to various applications, including disaster monitoring, critical communications, and environmental monitoring throughout 2025.

