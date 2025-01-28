Poland and Canada's Nuclear Partnership: A New Dawn in Energy Cooperation

Poland and Canada have agreed to enhance their cooperation in nuclear power, Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed on Tuesday following talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This comes as Poland seeks to decrease its dependence on coal.

Poland has chosen Westinghouse Electric, owned by Canadian interests, to construct its inaugural nuclear plant on the Baltic Sea coast. While financing remains unresolved, Poland is also initiating steps to select a partner for a second plant. The collaboration extends to small nuclear reactors, with Poland poised to approve the deployment of 24 SMR units across six locations by 2030, announced Orlen Synthos Green Energy.

Prime Minister Tusk emphasized that Poland's ambitions to lead in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity hinge on securing new energy sources. He shared insights from a meeting with the head of Google, who sees potential for Poland as a European hub in these technologies, underlining the crucial need for expanded energy supplies to support such development.

(With inputs from agencies.)