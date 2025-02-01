Explosive Night: LPG Truck Fire Sparks Panic in Ghaziabad

A truck carrying LPG cylinders erupted in flames early Friday morning near Bhopura Chowk on Loni Road, Ghaziabad, prompting immediate action from fire officials. The blaze, reported around 4:35 am, led to a series of explosive sounds echoing throughout the vicinity.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal informed that fire tenders swiftly reached the scene as police facilitated the evacuation of nearby houses. The fire extended to 2-3 residential buildings and multiple vehicles. However, prompt firefighting measures ensured complete extinguishment of the blaze with no reported casualties.

Local residents, shaken by the event, recounted their experiences. Sachin, who witnessed the chaos, described how the explosions shattered car windows and damaged homes. Similarly, Sandeep shared fears as several cylinders landed within his house, criticizing the inadequate safety measures at a nearby wood storage facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)