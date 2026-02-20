Fire Safety Overhaul in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills

In response to increasing fire incidents, the East Khasi Hills district administration of Meghalaya has mandated extensive fire safety audits for all types of establishments. The initiative, directed by Deputy Commissioner Rosetta Mary Kurbah, aims to bolster public safety across the district.

This comprehensive directive requires fire safety inspections for residential, commercial, educational, and office buildings. This action was prompted by alarming data presented by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, revealing over 100 families affected by fires in the last five years.

Authorities have specified that commercial entities, schools, hospitals, government buildings, and public venues must secure a Fire Clearance Certificate or Fire No Objection Certificate. Compliance will be streamlined through the investmeghalaya.gov.in portal, as officials stress the importance of stakeholder cooperation for safeguarding lives and properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)