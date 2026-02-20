Left Menu

Fire Safety Overhaul in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills

Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district orders sweeping fire safety audits for various establishments following multiple fire incidents. Deputy Commissioner Rosetta Mary Kurbah leads the initiative, mandating inspections and certification to enhance safety and protect residents across the district. The move targets reducing fire risks effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to increasing fire incidents, the East Khasi Hills district administration of Meghalaya has mandated extensive fire safety audits for all types of establishments. The initiative, directed by Deputy Commissioner Rosetta Mary Kurbah, aims to bolster public safety across the district.

This comprehensive directive requires fire safety inspections for residential, commercial, educational, and office buildings. This action was prompted by alarming data presented by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, revealing over 100 families affected by fires in the last five years.

Authorities have specified that commercial entities, schools, hospitals, government buildings, and public venues must secure a Fire Clearance Certificate or Fire No Objection Certificate. Compliance will be streamlined through the investmeghalaya.gov.in portal, as officials stress the importance of stakeholder cooperation for safeguarding lives and properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

