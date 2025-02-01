PM Modi's Call to Combat Obesity and Reduce Oil Gains Momentum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a clarion call to tackle obesity and reduce oil consumption, earning widespread support from the medical fraternity and wider community. Experts emphasize the importance of adhering to a healthy lifestyle to combat the escalating epidemic of obesity in India.

Dr. Prashant P. Joshi, Executive Director at AIIMS Nagpur, highlights the sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary habits leading to increased obesity, contributing to high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart diseases. He urges the public to adopt healthier practices.

Dr. Sunil Chandy from the CII Public Health Council and ITC Healthcare identifies obesity as a major public health hazard, exacerbating risks of multiple diseases. He supports Modi's advice for simple yet effective interventions, including natural foods and exercise. PM Modi's call underscores the urgency of public awareness on obesity-related health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)