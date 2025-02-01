PM Modi's Call to Combat Obesity and Reduce Oil Gains Momentum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to tackle obesity and decrease oil consumption gains widespread support. Medical experts emphasize the urgent need for lifestyle changes to curb obesity, a rapidly growing health crisis in India. They laud Modi's initiative, highlighting simple interventions like a balanced diet and regular exercise to prevent lifestyle diseases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a clarion call to tackle obesity and reduce oil consumption, earning widespread support from the medical fraternity and wider community. Experts emphasize the importance of adhering to a healthy lifestyle to combat the escalating epidemic of obesity in India.
Dr. Prashant P. Joshi, Executive Director at AIIMS Nagpur, highlights the sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary habits leading to increased obesity, contributing to high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart diseases. He urges the public to adopt healthier practices.
Dr. Sunil Chandy from the CII Public Health Council and ITC Healthcare identifies obesity as a major public health hazard, exacerbating risks of multiple diseases. He supports Modi's advice for simple yet effective interventions, including natural foods and exercise. PM Modi's call underscores the urgency of public awareness on obesity-related health risks.
