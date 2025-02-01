Left Menu

Delhi Shrouded in Dense Fog Amid Cold Wave and Poor Air Quality

Dense fog covered New Delhi Saturday, affecting visibility and coinciding with chilly winds and poor air quality, recording AQI 350. Many sought shelter at night centers as temperatures plunged below freezing in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand cities. The cold spell to persist with expected moderate fog and rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:07 IST
Delhi Shrouded in Dense Fog Amid Cold Wave and Poor Air Quality
Fog engulfs Delhi in the early morning hours (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foggy Saturday morning enveloped New Delhi, significantly reducing visibility while plunging temperatures. The chill was marked at 11.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 AM, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as cold northwesterly winds swept through the city from the Himalayas.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) registering a 'very poor' mark at 350 at both 7 and 8 AM, residents faced compounded challenges. Many sought respite in night shelters where caretaker Tinku Kumar assured, 'We provide food, blankets, and medicines for 20 individuals.'

The cold weather extended across northern India, enveloping cities like Ambala, Ayodha, and Karnal. Jammu and Kashmir remained frigid, with many areas seeing temperatures drop below freezing. Meanwhile, the chill persisted in Uttarakhand, with forecasted moderate fog and February 3 rain threats looming over Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025