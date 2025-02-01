Delhi Shrouded in Dense Fog Amid Cold Wave and Poor Air Quality

Foggy Saturday morning enveloped New Delhi, significantly reducing visibility while plunging temperatures. The chill was marked at 11.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 AM, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as cold northwesterly winds swept through the city from the Himalayas.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) registering a 'very poor' mark at 350 at both 7 and 8 AM, residents faced compounded challenges. Many sought respite in night shelters where caretaker Tinku Kumar assured, 'We provide food, blankets, and medicines for 20 individuals.'

The cold weather extended across northern India, enveloping cities like Ambala, Ayodha, and Karnal. Jammu and Kashmir remained frigid, with many areas seeing temperatures drop below freezing. Meanwhile, the chill persisted in Uttarakhand, with forecasted moderate fog and February 3 rain threats looming over Delhi.

