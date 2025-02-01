Anticipated Tax Relief: A Glance at India's Union Budget 2025-26

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to reveal her eighth consecutive Union Budget, with widespread anticipation surrounding tax relief for the middle class. Since replacing the traditional leather briefcase with a 'bahi-khata' in 2019, Sitharaman has embraced delivering the Budget in a paperless fashion for the fourth year running.

Among the key numbers to track are the fiscal deficit, projected at 4.9% of GDP for FY25, with a target of 4.5% in FY26. Markets will scrutinize the fiscal metrics carefully. The government also budgeted capital expenditure at Rs 11.1 lakh crore, although initial delays due to elections may result in smaller actual numbers.

Other crucial aspects include the debt consolidation plan from FY27, alongside projected borrowing, tax revenues, and GST collections. The Budget is set to address miscellaneous capital receipts and spending on pivotal schemes in sectors like health and education.

