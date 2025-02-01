Left Menu

Sisters' Week of Grief: Unveiling a Heartbreaking Story

Two sisters stayed with their deceased mother for over a week, immobilized by depression in the wake of her death. Their isolation came to light when they sought help for funeral expenses. Authorities intervened, providing counseling and arranging for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:02 IST
In a tragic incident, two sisters from an isolated community spent over a week in the company of their deceased mother, unable to part ways with her due to depression. The situation came to the fore only when financial constraints forced them to seek assistance.

The daughters, 25 and 22 years old, discovered their mother’s death on January 23 after she failed to wake up. Their emotional state led them to stay secluded in their home without notifying anyone, until neighbors were eventually made aware of the dire circumstances.

Approaching the local MLA's camp office for financial aid, they were advised to contact local authorities. The police then transferred the deceased's body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination, while also providing the sisters with counseling and support, acknowledging their lack of familial connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

