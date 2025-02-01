Left Menu

Budget Breakdown: The Journey of Every Rupee in Government Coffer

The Union Budget 2025-26 reveals that 66% of government revenue is sourced from direct and indirect taxes. Borrowings contribute 24%, while non-tax revenues account for 9%. Major expenditures include interest payments and state tax shares, with significant allocations for defense and central schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:00 IST
Budget Breakdown: The Journey of Every Rupee in Government Coffer
Union Budget FY25 Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In the Union Budget 2025-26, it has been highlighted that the largest portion of government revenue, 66 paise per rupee, is anticipated to come from both direct and indirect taxes.

The breakdown indicates that borrowings and other liabilities will contribute 24 paise, and non-tax revenue, such as disinvestments, will add 9 paise to the coffers.

On the spending side, significant allocations include 20 paise for interest payments, 22 paise for the states' share of taxes, and 8 paise each for defense and centrally-sponsored schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025