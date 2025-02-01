Budget Breakdown: The Journey of Every Rupee in Government Coffer

In the Union Budget 2025-26, it has been highlighted that the largest portion of government revenue, 66 paise per rupee, is anticipated to come from both direct and indirect taxes.

The breakdown indicates that borrowings and other liabilities will contribute 24 paise, and non-tax revenue, such as disinvestments, will add 9 paise to the coffers.

On the spending side, significant allocations include 20 paise for interest payments, 22 paise for the states' share of taxes, and 8 paise each for defense and centrally-sponsored schemes.

