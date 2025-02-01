Left Menu

Political Outcry: Sonia Gandhi's Comment on President Murmu Sparks Controversy

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal and other leaders have condemned Sonia Gandhi for her 'poor thing' remark about President Droupadi Murmu, calling it an attack on 'tribal pride.' Criticism from BJP and allies emphasizes the need for respectful discourse regarding high-ranking officials.

Updated: 01-02-2025 14:14 IST
The controversy erupted when Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal issued a stern condemnation of remarks made by Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding President Droupadi Murmu's speech.

Manmohan Samal described their comments as 'unfortunate,' citing a perceived lapse in decorum from figures who have long held positions of power. The BJP's critique is echoed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami took to social media to voice his strong disapproval, stating that Sonia Gandhi's words were an affront to 'tribal pride' and indicative of a divisive mindset. Union Minister Anupriya Patel also criticized the remarks, emphasizing the importance of respectful dialogue about the nation's highest office.

Chhattisgarh BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo added that such statements only serve to create media buzz rather than contribute positively. Meanwhile, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi urged Sonia Gandhi to retract her words and apologize to President Murmu.

The remarks, particularly Sonia Gandhi's depiction of President Murmu as a 'poor thing,' have reignited debates over respect and language in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

