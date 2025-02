Heritage Foods Applauds Union Budget for Agricultural Growth

Heritage Foods Ltd, an enterprise associated with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's family, voiced approval for the Union Budget unveiled on Saturday, praising its focus on agricultural missions.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods, emphasized the budget's comprehensive strategy to enhance India's agriculture and dairy sectors, including improved credit access and a higher Kisan Credit Card loan cap.

The company's support is rooted in its commitment to sustainable practices and economic growth for the agricultural community, aiming to turn India into a global agri-food leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)