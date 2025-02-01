Agricultural Boost: A New Dawn in Indian Farming

On Saturday, veteran farm activist Kishore Tiwari applauded Union Budget 2025-26 measures aimed at boosting agricultural productivity as presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tiwari emphasized initiatives such as the cotton mission, which aims to increase productivity, along with the promotion of pulses and oilseeds in mission mode as significant strides for the agricultural sector.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana' was also praised for targeting 100 low-yield districts to improve crop intensity and credit parameters, while credit limit enhancements for the Kisan Credit Card are expected to revitalise the credit cycle.

