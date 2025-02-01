Left Menu

Agricultural Boost: A New Dawn in Indian Farming

Kishore Tiwari, a veteran farm activist, commends the agricultural provisions in the 2025-26 Union Budget. He highlights the cotton mission, promotion of pulses and oilseeds, Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, and credit enhancements as significant measures to uplift the farming sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:24 IST
Agricultural Boost: A New Dawn in Indian Farming
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, veteran farm activist Kishore Tiwari applauded Union Budget 2025-26 measures aimed at boosting agricultural productivity as presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tiwari emphasized initiatives such as the cotton mission, which aims to increase productivity, along with the promotion of pulses and oilseeds in mission mode as significant strides for the agricultural sector.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana' was also praised for targeting 100 low-yield districts to improve crop intensity and credit parameters, while credit limit enhancements for the Kisan Credit Card are expected to revitalise the credit cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025