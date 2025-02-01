Dimple Yadav Criticizes Union Budget 2025; Calls for Clarity on Maha Kumbh Tragedy

In a sharp critique of the 2025 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav expressed her disappointment over the lack of fresh initiatives. Speaking to ANI, Yadav stated, 'Nothing new was there in the budget,' underscoring a perceived stagnation in policy innovation.

Apart from voicing concerns over the budget, Yadav also drew attention to the recent tragic incidents at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. She demanded the state government provide a detailed account of the devotees who lost their lives, calling for transparency and accountability in handling the disaster.

Sitharaman's budget presentation outlined ambitious economic expansion goals, spotlighting agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. A key highlight was the relief for taxpayers as incomes up to Rs 12 lakh would now be exempt from income tax, a move celebrated by the treasury benches led by PM Narendra Modi.

The finance minister announced reforms in income tax slabs, offering significant relief to the middle class. 'Slabs and rates are being revised to benefit all taxpayers,' stated Sitharaman, emphasizing a progressive taxation system aimed at boosting domestic consumption and savings.

Under the new regime, tax obligations for various income brackets have been reduced, providing substantial financial relief to individuals with incomes of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. These changes are expected to enhance household savings and spur economic growth, according to government sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)