Congress Criticizes Government's Lack of Innovation in Budget 2025-26
The Congress criticizes Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for adhering to outdated policies in Budget 2025-26, which primarily targets the middle-class and Bihar voters. Former finance minister P Chidambaram highlights concerns about economic growth and the government's inability to implement new schemes effectively.
The Congress has criticized the government's lack of innovative ideas in the Budget 2025-26, describing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's approach as clinging to 'worn-out' paths. In a press conference, former finance minister P Chidambaram accused the government of neglecting broader economic growth in favor of wooing middle-class taxpayers and Bihar voters.
According to Chidambaram, while the government's fiscal deficit has been marginally improved, it comes at a great cost to the economy. He expressed doubt about the administration's ability to meet its targets, noting an increase in capital expenditure.
Chidambaram also criticized the government for ignoring the advice of the Chief Economic Adviser and failing to embrace deregulation. He warned that the economy would continue to plod along without achieving necessary growth rates, attributing it to the government's resistance to change.
