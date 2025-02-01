Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government's Lack of Innovation in Budget 2025-26

The Congress criticizes Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for adhering to outdated policies in Budget 2025-26, which primarily targets the middle-class and Bihar voters. Former finance minister P Chidambaram highlights concerns about economic growth and the government's inability to implement new schemes effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:01 IST
Congress Criticizes Government's Lack of Innovation in Budget 2025-26
finance minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has criticized the government's lack of innovative ideas in the Budget 2025-26, describing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's approach as clinging to 'worn-out' paths. In a press conference, former finance minister P Chidambaram accused the government of neglecting broader economic growth in favor of wooing middle-class taxpayers and Bihar voters.

According to Chidambaram, while the government's fiscal deficit has been marginally improved, it comes at a great cost to the economy. He expressed doubt about the administration's ability to meet its targets, noting an increase in capital expenditure.

Chidambaram also criticized the government for ignoring the advice of the Chief Economic Adviser and failing to embrace deregulation. He warned that the economy would continue to plod along without achieving necessary growth rates, attributing it to the government's resistance to change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025