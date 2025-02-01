Left Menu

President Murmu Inaugurates New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 Celebrating Literary Diversity

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 2025 New Delhi World Book Fair, highlighting reading as a transformative experience. She emphasized the fair's role in promoting multicultural literature and called for encouraging children's reading habits. Russia is the event's focus country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:06 IST
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 (Photo/X @rashtrapatibhvn) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant cultural event, President Droupadi Murmu officially opened the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025, stressing that reading transcends a mere pastime to become a transformative journey. She highlighted how literature from across languages and cultures can act as a bridge, fostering connections among diverse regions and communities.

President Murmu expressed her pleasure at the representation of various Indian languages and international linguistic diversity at the fair. She expressed optimism about the fair's potential to offer book enthusiasts a global literary experience. Additionally, she underscored the importance of reading beyond academic syllabus for school children, advocating for exposure to diverse subjects to nurture well-rounded individuals.

With the theme Republic@75, Murmu called on everyone to prioritize the creation and promotion of children's books, emphasizing that one of the greatest gifts elders can offer young ones is a love for reading. The announcment of Russia as the focal nation added a noteworthy dimension to the fair's international aspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

