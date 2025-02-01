Union Budget 2023: A Balanced Blueprint for Growth

Various industry stakeholders in Jammu have lauded the Union budget for its comprehensive approach to economic growth, touching on defense, health, and agriculture sectors among others. The budget is praised for its potential to promote tourism and industrial development in the Jammu region.

Despite its merits, concerns were raised by JCCI President Arun Gupta, who noted the absence of initiatives for public sector undertakings which could bolster employment. Similarly, Lalit Mahajan, Chairman of the Federation of Industries Jammu, appreciated the budget's industrial-friendly orientation but pointed out the lack of central incentives for new and existing units.

Rahul Sahai of the Indian Chamber of Commerce's Jammu chapter highlighted the budget's commitment to skilling, education, and small industry exports. Although specific measures for Jammu and Kashmir were not detailed, hopes remain high for future announcements to boost regional development and economic sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)