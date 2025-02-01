IPA Hails Union Budget 2025 for Boosting Healthcare Access and Innovation

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), represented by General Secretary Sudarshan Jain, has expressed support for the Union Budget 2025, highlighting the government's efforts towards sustainable healthcare reforms. The budget's emphasis on infrastructure and patient access signal a commitment to building robust healthcare systems.

Specifically, Jain praised plans for new cancer centers in district hospitals and proposed exemptions on essential medicines, which aim to enhance drug accessibility. Furthermore, expanding broadband access to Primary Health Centres is expected to bolster telemedicine capabilities, particularly in rural regions, thereby improving overall healthcare delivery.

In addition, the introduction of increased Foreign Direct Investment limits in the insurance sector and funding for research fellowships are regarded as measures to encourage innovation. These initiatives align with broader efforts under the 'Viksit Bharat' vision to ensure affordable, quality healthcare, while reinforcing India's status as a global healthcare leader.

