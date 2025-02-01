Left Menu

IPA Hails Union Budget 2025 for Boosting Healthcare Access and Innovation

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance appreciates the 2025 Union Budget for driving sustainable and equitable healthcare through reforms. The budget emphasizes infrastructure development, cancer center establishment, and improved drug access while fostering innovation and public health advances, positioning India as a global healthcare hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:19 IST
IPA Hails Union Budget 2025 for Boosting Healthcare Access and Innovation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), represented by General Secretary Sudarshan Jain, has expressed support for the Union Budget 2025, highlighting the government's efforts towards sustainable healthcare reforms. The budget's emphasis on infrastructure and patient access signal a commitment to building robust healthcare systems.

Specifically, Jain praised plans for new cancer centers in district hospitals and proposed exemptions on essential medicines, which aim to enhance drug accessibility. Furthermore, expanding broadband access to Primary Health Centres is expected to bolster telemedicine capabilities, particularly in rural regions, thereby improving overall healthcare delivery.

In addition, the introduction of increased Foreign Direct Investment limits in the insurance sector and funding for research fellowships are regarded as measures to encourage innovation. These initiatives align with broader efforts under the 'Viksit Bharat' vision to ensure affordable, quality healthcare, while reinforcing India's status as a global healthcare leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025