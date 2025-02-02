Historic Boost for Gender Budget in Union Allocation

The Union Budget has witnessed a historic increase in the 'Gender Budget' allocation, rising by 37.5% to reach Rs 4.49 lakh crore, as announced by the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the 'Gender Budget' now constitutes 8.86% of the total Union Budget, compared to 6.8% last year. The surge in allocation is accompanied by an unprecedented number of ministries and departments—49 in total—reporting allocations under the Gender Budget Statement (GBS), an increase from 38 the previous year.

This year also saw the inclusion of twelve new ministries and departments, such as the Departments of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Biotechnology, and Pharmaceuticals, indicating an expanding commitment to gender-responsive budgeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)