Left Menu

India Strengthens Naval Power with Acquisition of New Drones and Jets

The Indian Navy replaces a crashed MQ-9B Sea Guardian drone with a new unit from General Atomics. Meanwhile, India seals a $4 billion deal for Predator drones and pushes for further naval expansions, including a potential new aircraft carrier to replace INS Vikramaditya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:03 IST
India Strengthens Naval Power with Acquisition of New Drones and Jets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In recent developments, the Indian Navy has received a replacement for an MQ-9B Sea Guardian drone that crashed into the Bay of Bengal. The drone, part of a leased pair, encountered a technical issue and was ''ditched'' at sea last year, according to military sources.

Fulfilling contract obligations, the manufacturer, General Atomics, supplied the replacement unit. This comes amidst a broader arms acquisition effort by India, including a $4 billion deal with the US for Predator drones, which enhance military capabilities along contested borders.

Further naval expansion plans are on the horizon, with a focus on acquiring 26 Rafale jets and three Scorpene submarines from France. The Indian Navy is also advocating for a new aircraft carrier to replace the aging INS Vikramaditya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025