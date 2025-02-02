India Strengthens Naval Power with Acquisition of New Drones and Jets
The Indian Navy replaces a crashed MQ-9B Sea Guardian drone with a new unit from General Atomics. Meanwhile, India seals a $4 billion deal for Predator drones and pushes for further naval expansions, including a potential new aircraft carrier to replace INS Vikramaditya.
In recent developments, the Indian Navy has received a replacement for an MQ-9B Sea Guardian drone that crashed into the Bay of Bengal. The drone, part of a leased pair, encountered a technical issue and was ''ditched'' at sea last year, according to military sources.
Fulfilling contract obligations, the manufacturer, General Atomics, supplied the replacement unit. This comes amidst a broader arms acquisition effort by India, including a $4 billion deal with the US for Predator drones, which enhance military capabilities along contested borders.
Further naval expansion plans are on the horizon, with a focus on acquiring 26 Rafale jets and three Scorpene submarines from France. The Indian Navy is also advocating for a new aircraft carrier to replace the aging INS Vikramaditya.
