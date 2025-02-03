Left Menu

Historic Budget 2025-26: A New Direction for India's Development

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praises the Union Budget 2025-26 as historic, highlighting provisions that cater to various societal segments. The budget offers significant tax relief, especially for the middle class. Prime Minister Modi echoes these sentiments, lauding the budget's focus on development and tax reforms.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has lauded the Union Budget for 2025-26 as a historic milestone, asserting it will usher a new direction in India's developmental trajectory. The budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, promises sweeping changes, particularly in tax policies aimed at boosting the nation's growth.

Majhi elaborated that the budget includes provisions benefiting diverse groups including the middle class, farmers, and salaried workers. With tax exemptions for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh, the budget emphasizes relief for taxpayers while focusing on sectors like agriculture and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Echoing Majhi's appreciation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the budget as the most middle-class-friendly in India's history, emphasizing trust in BJP's commitment to tax policy reforms. However, this optimistic view faced criticism from opposition leaders, who claim the budget neglects key issues such as unemployment and public welfare schemes.

