Political Clash Over Maha Kumbh Stampede Sparks Controversy
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of politicizing the Maha Kumbh stampede. Yadav criticized the government's handling of the tragedy that resulted in 30 deaths, demanding accountability. A judicial commission has been formed to investigate, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joining the criticism against Yadav.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which left 30 dead and 60 injured, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lashed out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Maurya accused Yadav of engaging in 'cheap politics' by continuously criticizing the handling of the religious event.
The criticism comes after Yadav demanded military intervention and questioned the reported death toll, suggesting discrepancies in the figures provided by authorities. He also highlighted the inadequate arrangements for the event, criticizing the government for failing to ensure the safety of devotees.
Amidst rising tensions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also rebuked Yadav for his persistent critical remarks against the Maha Kumbh celebrations, accusing the SP leader of opposing significant cultural events. A three-member judicial commission has been appointed to investigate the causes of the stampede, with a report expected within a month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil in Israeli Politics: Ben-Gvir's Resignation and Its Impact
Atishi's Crowdfunding Triumph: A Testament to Clean Politics
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Reverence towards Maha Kumbh Saints
Biden's Reflective Farewell in South Carolina: A Journey of Faith and Politics
Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government's Prioritization of VIPs at Maha Kumbh