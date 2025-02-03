Sacred Bathing: Maha Kumbh 2025 Attracts Millions at Triveni Sangam

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday celebrated the convergence of saints for the 'Amrit Snan' during Basant Panchami at the Triveni Sangam. The event witnessed flower petals being showered in honor of the holy gathering, receiving high praise from Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara, who lauded the government's arrangements for the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Swami Avdheshanand emphasized the instrumental role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in facilitating the sacred 'Amrit Snan'. "This unity in spiritual pursuit reflects our shared values," he added, before taking a holy dip for public welfare.

Panchayati Akhada Shri Niranjani's Swami Bhavendra Giri, after indulging in the ritual on Basant Panchami, expressed wishes for global welfare, marking the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers as a sacred site. A reported 62.25 lakh devotees had participated in the ritual by early morning, signaling a significant turnout.

Since its inauguration on January 13, the Maha Kumbh 2025 has drawn over 340 million participants, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. This includes more than 1 million Kalpwasis, devotees engaging in month-long spiritual austerities, further invigorating the holy event.

Belief holds that Maa Saraswati's birth on Basant Panchami augments the significance of a dip in the Ganga river on this day. Acknowledging this, the Kumbh Command and Control Centre supervises operations across 25 sectors, involving 30 pontoon bridges and numerous barricades, all closely monitored by over 3,000 CCTV cameras.

The Maha Kumbh, concluding on February 26, has captivated millions from India and beyond, setting significant attendance benchmarks. Officials anticipate that visitor numbers will continue to rise, exemplifying the deep spiritual allure of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)