Delhi Court Dismisses Election Petition Against Minister Mukesh Ahlawat

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed an election petition against Delhi Government Minister Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, raising questions about its maintainability. The petition, seeking to revoke Ahlawat's pension, benefits, and disqualify him from upcoming elections, accused him of withholding crucial information in his affidavits.

The court stressed that the Election Commission would address any issues concerning incomplete affidavits. Consequently, the petitioner opted to withdraw the case. The petition alleged that Ahlawat had engaged in deceit by hiding significant facts, thus compromising the electoral process.

Filed by Satish Chauhan through Advocate Deepak Chauhan, the petition highlighted that Ahlawat contested the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, submitting misleading affidavits to the Election Commission. Ahlawat's declarations over the years were claimed to conceal FIRs, income details, and personal information. The plea further demanded the revocation of Ahlawat's ministerial entitlements and his disqualification due to repeated false submissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)