Union Budget 2025: A Blueprint for India's Economic Future

The Union Budget 2025, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, focuses on infrastructure expansion, clean energy, and MSME growth, receiving praise from industry leaders. Key initiatives include substantial allocations towards infrastructure and a push for nuclear and green energy, aiming to position India as a leader in innovation and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:10 IST
Union Budget FY25 Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has garnered significant support from industry leaders. Business figure Sudha Reddy termed it a 'game-changer' for the economy, citing its emphasis on infrastructure, clean energy, and MSME growth as pivotal elements.

The budget allocates Rs. 1.5 lakh crore in loans to states for capital expenditure, aiming for substantial advances in roads, water supply, and energy sectors. Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is expected to play a significant role in this development.

Key highlights include the Nuclear Energy Mission targeting 100 GW by 2047, along with incentives for solar, wind, and EV battery production. Urban development initiatives, such as the Urban Challenge Fund, new airports, and the Maritime Development Fund, stand out as catalysts for enhanced connectivity and competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

