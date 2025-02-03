Green Transition under Threat: Navigating the Illusions of Energy Politics

New Delhi, Feb 3 (360info) - As the U.S. pivots away from green commitments under the 'Drill Baby Drill' mantra, it reaffirms ties with coal, oil, and gas industries. This highlights the complex interplay between energy politics and climate agreements like the Paris Climate Agreement, ushering in debates on global energy futures.

Energy history suggests systemic factors, not individual actions, dictate fossil fuel phaseouts. Attempts to consolidate international club alliances for green energy face internal challenges. Nations like Denmark have spearheaded these initiatives, but geopolitical frictions and US policies complicate long-term sustainability.

Europe's leadership is crucial as the world grapples with uncertain geopolitical landscapes and systemic global factors. The success of the European Green Deal could determine the fate of a low-carbon future, amid a complex web of global energy policies, finance, and political dynamics.

