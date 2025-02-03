Left Menu

Crisis Management: Tackling Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra

Union Health Minister JP Nadda led a critical video conference with Maharashtra's health officials to address the state's ongoing Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak. The meeting assessed current measures, emphasized continued monitoring, and aimed at national cooperation to prevent future outbreaks, with 149 suspected cases reported as of Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:34 IST
Crisis Management: Tackling Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra
Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Source- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister JP Nadda led a significant video conference meeting on Monday with Maharashtra's health officials to tackle the ongoing outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the state. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, and Jal Shakti Minister Gulab Raghunath Rao Patil, among others.

During the conference, the Maharashtra government provided a situation update, detailing public health measures taken to control the outbreak. The Union Health Minister expressed appreciation for the state's efforts in managing the situation and focused on the importance of continuous monitoring and containment.

Minister Nadda emphasized the need for the state to collaborate with the Centre to identify potential causes of the GBS outbreak to prevent future occurrences. He assured the state government of comprehensive support in managing the health crisis. As of the latest report, the state recorded 149 suspected cases, with 124 confirmed instances of GBS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025