Crisis Management: Tackling Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra

Union Health Minister JP Nadda led a significant video conference meeting on Monday with Maharashtra's health officials to tackle the ongoing outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the state. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, and Jal Shakti Minister Gulab Raghunath Rao Patil, among others.

During the conference, the Maharashtra government provided a situation update, detailing public health measures taken to control the outbreak. The Union Health Minister expressed appreciation for the state's efforts in managing the situation and focused on the importance of continuous monitoring and containment.

Minister Nadda emphasized the need for the state to collaborate with the Centre to identify potential causes of the GBS outbreak to prevent future occurrences. He assured the state government of comprehensive support in managing the health crisis. As of the latest report, the state recorded 149 suspected cases, with 124 confirmed instances of GBS.

