Gadag Police Apprehend Two in Shocking Child Abuse Case

The Gadag Police in Karnataka have detained two individuals reportedly involved in the rape and blackmail of a 15-year-old girl. The suspects, identified as Suleman and Altaf, face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, authorities confirmed.

Suleman allegedly raped the minor last December, while Altaf reportedly captured the act on video. The pair is accused of using the video to threaten and extort the girl.

The case emerged after the victim confided in her parents, leading to a formal complaint at the Naregal police station. Following this, police took the accused into custody and launched a further investigation. The POCSO Act serves to protect minors from sexual crimes, imposing hefty penalties, including life sentences, for perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)