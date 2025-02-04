Left Menu

Thailand Cuts Power to Combat Border Scam Centers

Thailand has announced it will cut electricity supply to certain border areas with Myanmar to tackle illegal scam centers that exploit trafficked individuals. This action comes amid concerns over Thailand's tourism image and after Chinese actor Wang Xing was kidnapped and later rescued. Talks to finalize the action are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thailand announced its decision to suspend electricity supply to select border areas with Myanmar as part of its strategy to dismantle the notorious scam centers operating there. The government aims to undercut the operations of these illegal compounds, which have entrapped many trafficked individuals from diverse backgrounds.

The move comes in response to increasing international criticism and follows the high-profile kidnapping and rescue of Chinese actor Wang Xing. The Thai government is particularly concerned about the implications for its tourism sector, hoping to reassure Chinese tourists, a vital demographic for the industry.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to discuss power supply cut-offs with the National Security Council. Evidence suggests these centers are part of larger transnational crime syndicates based in Myanmar's Tachileik, Myawaddy, and Payathonzu. The Thai government is focused on improving the nation's image and addressing public safety concerns effectively.

