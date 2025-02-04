Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Immediate Deportation of Declared Foreigners in Assam

The Supreme Court of India has instructed the Assam government to deport 63 declared foreigners within two weeks, criticizing the state for indefinite detentions. The Court questioned Assam's inability to proceed without foreign addresses and urged immediate deportation, also addressing conditions in detention centers and nationality verification processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:24 IST
Supreme Court Orders Immediate Deportation of Declared Foreigners in Assam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a stern directive to the Assam government, demanding the deportation of 63 declared foreigners within a fortnight. Expressing deep dissatisfaction, the Court criticized the state's prolonged detention of these individuals without initiating the deportation process.

Questioning Assam's excuse of not having disclosed foreign addresses, the apex court emphasized that deportation is feasible without such information. The justices queried the rationale behind the indefinite detention, dismissing the notion that the absence of addresses should stall deportation efforts.

The bench highlighted the financial burden on the state due to long-term detentions, urging the central government to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs on the matter. Additionally, the Court mandated improvements in detention centers and ordered further review of nationality verification processes with a detailed report due in two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

