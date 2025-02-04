Supreme Court Orders Immediate Deportation of Declared Foreigners in Assam

The Supreme Court has issued a stern directive to the Assam government, demanding the deportation of 63 declared foreigners within a fortnight. Expressing deep dissatisfaction, the Court criticized the state's prolonged detention of these individuals without initiating the deportation process.

Questioning Assam's excuse of not having disclosed foreign addresses, the apex court emphasized that deportation is feasible without such information. The justices queried the rationale behind the indefinite detention, dismissing the notion that the absence of addresses should stall deportation efforts.

The bench highlighted the financial burden on the state due to long-term detentions, urging the central government to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs on the matter. Additionally, the Court mandated improvements in detention centers and ordered further review of nationality verification processes with a detailed report due in two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)