Delhi CM Atishi Faces Legal Challenge in Defamation Case Over BJP Poaching Allegations

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Chief Minister Atishi Marlena after BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor filed a petition challenging a trial court's decision. The court had previously quashed a defamation summons against Marlena, filed by Kapoor. Justice Vikas Mahajan stated that the matter required further consideration and scheduled a hearing for April 30.

The dispute stems from defamation charges levied by Kapoor, who claims Marlena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal falsely accused the BJP of attempting to bribe AAP legislators. Senior advocate Ajay Burman argued that the revision court overstepped its jurisdiction by requesting a status report from the police, dismissing the summons on what he claimed were political grounds.

Burman highlighted that Marlena did not file any complaint nor provide evidence supporting her allegations. He contended that the trial court's detailed summons were appropriate, insisting Marlena's claims had damaged the reputation of the BJP. Kapoor seeks to overturn the lower court's decision and reinstate the defamation case.

(With inputs from agencies.)