Indian Army's Trishakti Corps Display Tactical Mastery in Sikkim

The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps recently conducted a successful live fire exercise, underlining their readiness in the challenging terrains of Sikkim. Concurrently, Assam Rifles organised societal initiatives in Manipur, including anti-drug awareness and a weapon display for NCC cadets, promoting youth empowerment and national responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:24 IST
Indian Army's Trishakti Corps Display Tactical Mastery in Sikkim
Indian Army's Trishakti Corps conducts live fire exercise. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps recently executed a live fire exercise, emphasizing their combat preparedness, rapid deployment, and precision strike abilities, as detailed in their recent press release. The operation focused on mountainous regions in Sikkim, proving their flexibility and readiness for various operational scenarios.

Utilizing coordinated firepower and exacting engagement techniques, the units showcased their ability to handle diverse challenges, particularly in high-altitude warfare. This exercise highlights the Army's dedication to upholding standards of efficiency and preparedness in any landscape.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles demonstrated its commitment to community welfare by organising an Awareness Lecture on Drug Abuse at Thambal Marik Degree College in Oinam, Manipur. This February 3 initiative aimed to educate the youth on the dangers of drug addiction and promote a healthy lifestyle during their formative years. The session, attended by students and teachers, addressed the physical and legal ramifications of substance abuse, urging a collective community and familial approach to prevention. It concluded with participants pledging to lead a drug-free life.

In Churachandpur, Assam Rifles headquartered there conducted a weapon display for NCC cadets during their Annual Training Camp. Held on February 3, this program acquainted cadets with Indian Armed Forces' weaponry, aiming to instil values of patriotism, leadership, and responsibility. The event was markedly successful, sparking interest among the cadets and reinforcing Assam Rifles' mission to inspire future leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

