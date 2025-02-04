GST Reform: Steps Towards Fewer, Lower Tax Rates

The GST Council, under the leadership of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is close to finalizing significant reforms aimed at simplifying the current tax structure. These changes involve reducing the number of tax slabs, making taxes easier to manage for businesses and consumers alike.

Currently, the Goods and Services Tax operates on a four-tier system with varying rates for different categories, such as 5% for essential items and up to 28% for luxury goods. The council, consisting of both national and state representatives, has been working on these revisions for nearly three years.

This effort aligns with the government's broader fiscal strategies, highlighted in the recent Union Budget, which aims at strengthening the country's economic foundations and providing substantial tax relief to the middle class.

(With inputs from agencies.)