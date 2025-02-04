Budget Boost for Aquaculture: Kings Infra Ventures Poised for Growth

In a significant development for India's aquaculture sector, Kings Infra Ventures Limited stands poised to leverage recent government budget changes. The modifications, focusing on reduced customs duties, aim to strengthen the industry by making shrimp production more cost-effective and competitive on the global stage.

Key budget adjustments include reducing Basic Customs Duty on frozen fish paste from 30% to 5% and on fish hydrolysate from 15% to 5%. These changes are expected to lower input costs and enhance profitability for aquaculture operations, aligning well with Kings Infra's sustainable practices.

Chairman Shaji Baby John emphasizes that these initiatives, coupled with the company's technological advancements like the Kings Maritech Eco Park, will accelerate growth and sustainable practices. With global expansion in sight, Kings Infra is set to play a pivotal role in India's food security goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)