Left Menu

Budget Boost for Aquaculture: Kings Infra Ventures Poised for Growth

Kings Infra Ventures Limited, a leader in seafood and aquaculture, is set to benefit from recent government budget changes reducing customs duties. These changes aim to boost India's aquaculture sector by lowering costs for fish production and enhancing export competitiveness. The company is committed to sustainable, innovative practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ernakulam | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:12 IST
Budget Boost for Aquaculture: Kings Infra Ventures Poised for Growth

In a significant development for India's aquaculture sector, Kings Infra Ventures Limited stands poised to leverage recent government budget changes. The modifications, focusing on reduced customs duties, aim to strengthen the industry by making shrimp production more cost-effective and competitive on the global stage.

Key budget adjustments include reducing Basic Customs Duty on frozen fish paste from 30% to 5% and on fish hydrolysate from 15% to 5%. These changes are expected to lower input costs and enhance profitability for aquaculture operations, aligning well with Kings Infra's sustainable practices.

Chairman Shaji Baby John emphasizes that these initiatives, coupled with the company's technological advancements like the Kings Maritech Eco Park, will accelerate growth and sustainable practices. With global expansion in sight, Kings Infra is set to play a pivotal role in India's food security goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025