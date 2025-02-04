Centre Allocates Over Rs 146 Crore for West Bengal's Border Development Program

In a detailed announcement, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, disclosed that the central government has allocated Rs 146.42 crore to the West Bengal government under the Border Area Development Programme since 2019-20. The remaining central share for all involved states and territories is estimated at Rs 53.34 crore, with Rs 1.933 crore earmarked for West Bengal, Rai informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The funds under BADP are disbursed for approved projects via the respective State Governments or Union Territory Administrations, which subsequently allocate them to district administrations. The programme, spearheaded by the Ministry of Home Affairs, integrates state and local authorities to bolster border management, aiming to meet development demands in remote border communities.

Launched during the Seventh Five-Year Plan, BADP focuses on providing essential infrastructure and fostering security in border regions, covering 457 blocks across 117 districts in 16 states and 2 union territories. The program prioritizes areas close to international borders, with significant funding directed to Sikkim in the 2024-25 fiscal year. In Assam, the funds have been employed for constructing schools, health centers, and critical social infrastructure.

